Check out Messy Church in Caledon East

September 28, 2017
It is no surprise that lifestyles today are hectic, busy and sometimes messy.
With the hustle and bustle of everyday life, some routines have changed or become non-existent.
Since it has become harder for families to attend Sunday morning church services, two Caledon churches have decided to “do church in a new way,” as well as continue to have Sunday morning worship services.
Messy Church is a new way to practise faith and fellowship, which began in Great Britain by Lucy Moore. Like Moore, the people at Caledon East United Church, and St. James’ Anglican Church believe this to be a great idea. This experience is inviting to families with busy schedules, and includes crafts, food, music, play and stories.
The inclusive and exciting activities help children learn in a fun, new environment, while being fulfilling for parents, guardians or even grandparents.
The first Messy Church event, a joint venture with St. James Anglican and Caledon East United, will be Oct. 5, between 5 and 7 p.m. at Caledon East United Church, 6046 Old Church Rd., Caledon East. Dinner will be included, as well as games, crafts and other fun activities for those of all ages. All are welcome, whether they have church experience or if this is a completely new adventure.
The goal of Messy Church is to give everyone a break from their hectic lives, and practise faith and fellowship with the Caledon community as well as make amazing memories that will be cherished throughout lifetimes.
For more information about monthly Messy Church events, contact Rev. Ross Leckie at 905-584-9974 (email to ceucminister@bellnet.ca) or Anne Kozluk at 905-584-4197 (email to akozluk@sympatico.ca)
