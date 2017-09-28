Headline News

Check out Messy Church in Caledon East

September 28, 2017   ·   0 Comments

It is no surprise that lifestyles today are hectic, busy and sometimes messy.
With the hustle and bustle of everyday life, some routines have changed or become non-existent.
Since it has become harder for families to attend Sunday morning church services, two Caledon churches have decided to “do church in a new way,” as well as continue to have Sunday morning worship services.
Messy Church is a new way to practise faith and fellowship, which began in Great Britain by Lucy Moore. Like Moore, the people at Caledon East United Church, and St. James’ Anglican Church believe this to be a great idea. This experience is inviting to families with busy schedules, and includes crafts, food, music, play and stories.
The inclusive and exciting activities help children learn in a fun, new environment, while being fulfilling for parents, guardians or even grandparents.
The first Messy Church event, a joint venture with St. James Anglican and Caledon East United, will be Oct. 5, between 5 and 7 p.m. at Caledon East United Church, 6046 Old Church Rd., Caledon East. Dinner will be included, as well as games, crafts and other fun activities for those of all ages. All are welcome, whether they have church experience or if this is a completely new adventure.
The goal of Messy Church is to give everyone a break from their hectic lives, and practise faith and fellowship with the Caledon community as well as make amazing memories that will be cherished throughout lifetimes.
For more information about monthly Messy Church events, contact Rev. Ross Leckie at 905-584-9974 (email to ceucminister@bellnet.ca) or Anne Kozluk at 905-584-4197 (email to akozluk@sympatico.ca)

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Town wants Peel to take Albion-Vaughan Road

By Bill Rea The road along the southeast edge of Caledon could soon be the responsibility of Peel Region, with the Town taking over a ...

Salamander Festival Saturday

Looking for salamanders? There will be lots of them, along with other fun things, this Saturday (Sept. 30) in Belfountain. The event will be the ...

Animals to be blessed at St. James’

A service of Thanksgiving for God’s gifts of creatures great and small will take place at St. James’, Caledon East Oct. 1 at 2 p.m. ...

TEDDY BEAR CLINIC OCT. 2

         

Ian Reid to perform at CrossCurrents

Singer-songwriter Ian Reid of Rockwood, Ontario, has a passion for a good story and the poignancy of everyday life in small communities. He will be ...

Check out Messy Church in Caledon East

It is no surprise that lifestyles today are hectic, busy and sometimes messy. With the hustle and bustle of everyday life, some routines have changed ...

CCS hosting job fair next week

Jobs Caledon of Caledon Community Services (CCS) will be hosting a multi-employer community job fair Oct. 4. It will run from noon to 4 p.m ...

Larry Kurtz and The Lawbreakers are to perform at Alton Mill

Larry Kurtz, local music legend and founder of the Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival, will appear live in concert at the Alton Mill Arts Centre ...

Human trafficking survivor to address FTP

Lured to Canada from Hungary, she was held captive for 90 days before she managed to escape. Timea Nagy, a human trafficking survivor, will share ...

Honey Garlic Festival Sept. 30

Albion Hills Community Farm will be hosting a Honey Garlic Festival Sept. 30. It will run from 1 to 5 p.m. at the farm, at ...