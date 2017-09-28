CCS hosting job fair next week

September 28, 2017 · 0 Comments
Jobs Caledon of Caledon Community Services (CCS) will be hosting a multi-employer community job fair Oct. 4.
It will run from noon to 4 p.m at the Exchange, at 55 Healey Rd. in Bolton.
Professionals and individuals with talent, skills and experience will get the opportunity to meet face-to-face with a great lineup of Caledon employers. Participating companies will include A&W Bolton, CCS, Giant Tiger Bolton, Home Depot Bolton, Husky Injection Molding Systems, Millcroft Inn and Spa, Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services, Multivans, Phoenix Quality and the Town of Caledon.
