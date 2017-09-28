Human trafficking survivor to address FTP

September 28, 2017 · 0 Comments
Lured to Canada from Hungary, she was held captive for 90 days before she managed to escape.
Timea Nagy, a human trafficking survivor, will share her story at the HOPE Project — the Family Transition Place (FTP) fall fundraiser.
It will be Sept. 29 at the Hockley Valley Resort, before an anticipated 300 guests.
Nagy, the event’s keynote speaker, will share her story of survival. She is an advocate for survivors and working to educate communities about this evolving crisis.
“Human trafficking is everywhere, and it’s a huge problem,” Nagy stated. “The more we start talking about it, the more people become aware, and the faster we will get rid of it so that our next generation won’t have to deal with this.”
This event is an important fundraiser for FTP, as it generates approximately $60,000 in revenue; funds needed to help the agency deliver essential programs and services to the community.
Tickets are $129 and available online at www.familytransitionplace.ca, or by calling 519-942-4122, ext. 240. This event is 80 per cent sold out.
For more information on the event, visit www.familytransitionplace.ca
You must be logged in to post a comment.