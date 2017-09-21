Editorial — Community must be satisfied

September 21, 2017 · 0 Comments
We can understand if there’s a certain feeling of frustration among those in charge at Caledon OPP.
The local constabulary is currently hosting a series of public sessions. They are seeking input from those they are there to serve. Yet attendance so far is somewhat less than impressive. Inspector Ryan Carothers, detachment commander, told the Citizen that not counting politicians, there were three people out to the first session last Wednesday in Bolton. Things were a bit better at Monday’s meeting in Alton, although there was plenty of elbow room for those on hand who craved it.
One conclusion that we’re inclined to draw is people in the community are so satisfied with the police service they are getting that there’s no need to complain. And actually, we’re not surprised.
Police, in many ways, are like hospital emergency rooms. If you have need of them, it usually means trouble. People might occasionally call the cops for information or other routine matters. But in most cases, it’s because something has happened; usually something bad. People call because they have been involved in an accident, or some wrong has been done. They’ve been attacked, beaten up, robbed, broken in on, ripped off, etc. In such cases, the people making the calls are usually already extremely upset, and likely to expect a level of service that Superman himself couldn’t deliver. Yet when things calm down, most of them would accept that the police are just people doing a job and making the best of resources that they have too work with.
Carothers himself made the observation recently, when he addressed Town councillors on the proposed 2018 police budget.
He also mentioned the results of a community satisfaction survey conducted in 2015, with 99.7 per cent replying that they had a positive sense of security in their home and community. As well, the results stated 91 per cent have confidence in contacting police, 94.8 per cent thought there was a high quality of police service and 92.9 per cent were satisfied or very satisfied with police visibility in the community.
The number represent a lot of satisfaction.
On the other hand, the police are seeking public input, and there are still two upcoming meetings at which it can be offered. They’re set for Oct. 5 at Caledon Community Complex in Caledon East and Oct. 19 at Mayfield Recreation Complex, 12087 Bramalea Rd. Both sessions will run from 7 to 9 p.m.
Don’t say the police aren’t listening.
