Contents

Editorial Cartoon — Sept. 21, 2017

September 21, 2017   ·   0 Comments

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Lots of entertainment as wrestling opens Brampton Fair

         

More four-way stops for Old School Road

By Bill Rea The Town is planning to make four intersections with Old School Road into four-way stops, and there’s now a push to get ...

Honey Garlic Festival Sept. 30

Albion Hills Community Farm will be hosting a Honey Garlic Festival Sept. 30. It will run from 1 to 5 p.m. at the farm, at ...

BIA hosting Special Event Saturday

Sept. 23 is the fourth Saturday of the month, so the Bolton Business Improvement Area (BIA) will be hosting its Special Event Saturday. It will ...

Bolton Historical Walk Saturday

Join Bill Wilson on a hike in inner Bolton Sept. 23 It will start at 7:30 p.m. at the Tim Hortons in downtown Bolton. It ...

Hoping for good weather for 159th edition — Bolton Fall Fair will be going this weekend

By Bill Rea Celebrating True North Strong and marking Canada’s 150th anniversary will be in evidence in Bolton this weekend. The Albion and Bolton Agricultural ...

Open house on Queen Street Corridor Study

The Town of Caledon will be hosting a second open house as part of the ongoing Bolton Queen Street Corridor Study. It will be Sept. ...

Learn how to flourish at Jobs Caledon

People who are looking for ways to leverage their best attributes and take action in the right direction will want to take in a talk ...

Learn about Orangeville at Historical Society

The Town of Orangeville has a colourful, exciting past. From the early days of the Irish pioneers escaping the political problems of Ireland to the ...

Gardening workshop at library

Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) will be hosting a Sept. 21 workshop on greening grounds. Entitled Getting Started with Rainscaping, it will be at ...