Contents

Rotary Club of Palgrave’s Weekly Rotary Minute

September 21, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Elizabeth Rustja
Youth Director
Did you know that more than 775 million people over the age of 15 are illiterate?
That’s 17 per cent of the world’s adult population.
September is Basic Education and Literacy Month in the Rotary Calendar, where we place a special focus on our literacy programs around the world.
Rotary International’s goal is to strengthen the capacity of communities to support basic education and literacy, reduce gender disparity in education and increase adult literacy. We support education for all children and literacy for children and adults. We share our knowledge and experience with educators and other professionals who work with vulnerable populations locally and abroad. Our mentoring and microfinance programs abroad allow women in villages to run businesses, send their children to school, hire their neighbors and break the cycle of illiteracy. Rotary members fight adult illiteracy by working with local advocates to offer community literacy programs.
Here at home, your donations help to invest in the future of local youth by funding scholarships for students who have the potential to change our communities. The Rotary Club of Palgrave awards scholarships in all local public high schools and awards an annual Leadership Award to one deserving youth candidate who most embodies the values of Rotary as they embark on their future education and career goals.
To find out more about our literacy programs, please visit rotary.org
If you would like to drop by for a meeting and ask us how you can make a difference here in Caledon and abroad, please visit our website at www.rotaryclubofpalgrave.com

         

