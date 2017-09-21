Bolton Brewers win North Dufferin baseball championship

September 21, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Jake Courtepatte
The Bolton Brewers have returned to the throne of the North Dufferin Baseball League, a familiar seat for many of the team’s veteran players.
It took just five games for the Brewers to take down the New Lowell Knights in a best-of-seven championship series, losing only the second game before three straight wins claimed the title.
Adam Frydman was instrumental in the fourth game, played Saturday, which ended in a 3-0 win in New Lowell, pitching a complete game shutout while allowing only five hits.
Though his counterpart Allan Brownridge also went the distance in what was essentially a pitcher’s battle, he was bested in the sixth inning when a Francesco Amantea home run stayed just fair to cash all three of the game’s runs.
The fifth and deciding game was played Sunday back in New Lowell, and it saw the Brewers open the scoring in the first inning with two runs, before Amantea hit a solo home run in the second.
It was in the sixth that the game was blown open by a Stephen Warden homer, giving the Brewers a five-run lead. New Lowell failed to mount a comeback after scoring a pair of runs in their half of the sixth.
Veteran Trent Barwick was the winning pitcher in the season’s final game, going five scoreless innings while allowing six hits. Frydman came in to clean up in the final two innings.
The Brewers last won the Strother Cup in 2013, as well as the four previous years, before making a move to the AAA Greater Toronto Baseball League. Their return to the North Dufferin League this season saw them finish second in regular season standings, behind only the reigning champion Knights.
Longtime player manager Mike Wallace was given the Paul Carruthers Memorial Award following the game as the post-season’s most valuable player.
You must be logged in to post a comment.