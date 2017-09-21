Man killed in crash

September 21, 2017 · 0 Comments
A 37-year-old man from Orangeville lost his life last Thursday after a multi-vehicle collision at Highway 10 and County Road 109.
Caledon OPP reports Thomas Ernest Joseph Mason was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which took place at about 4:50 p.m. There were seven other people who received minor injuries.
Police said the collision involved a dump truck and five other vehicles.
The dump truck was travelling south on Highway 10, while there was a line-up of northbound traffic waiting to turn left onto County Road 109. Police said the first vehicle in line apparently tried to make the turn on an amber light. The drive of the truck tried to avoid it and hit a pick-up truck driven by Mr. Mason, and then there was contact with the other vehicles.
Police said they are waiting for a report from technical collision investigators, and charges are pending.
You must be logged in to post a comment.