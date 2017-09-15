Editorial — Check out the fall agricultural fairs

September 15, 2017 · 0 Comments

There is a saying that most of you have probably heard.

Essentially, it goes “If you ate today, thank a farmer.”

Food is something we have to consumer each and every day, yet how many of us really understand or appreciate where it comes from?

It’s hard, if not impossible, to think of a food item that is not the product of some agricultural operation, and that includes the beef that goes in the hamburger you might have for lunch to the potatoes that were components of the side order of fries to the milk you might have washed it all down with.

In a place like Caledon, agriculture surrounds us. There are farms all over the place, with hard-working people producing the food on which so many depend. We also live in times when people fear for the loss of farmland to development.

We are at the time of the year when farm operators traditionally put their products on display, via annual fall fairs.

The Brampton Fall Fair opens tonight (Thursday) at the Brampton Fairgrounds at the corner of Heart Lake and Old School Roads in Caledon.

Next weekend, it will be the turn of the Albion and Bolton Agricultural Society to put on their annual Fair on the grounds at the top of Bolton’s south hill.

Granted, a fair is about a lot more than just agriculture. There are midways, shows, entertainment and cars getting wrecked in demolition derbies. Indeed, go to the Fair tonight and see some wrestling.

But the food production side of it all mustn’t be overlooked.

This is a great opportunity for people who might not normally consider where their food comes from to gain some insights, as well as appreciation of the work that goes into it.

Fairs also offer us all the chance to view animals up close that we generally only see near the side of the road as we speed by in our cars, including sheep, cows, poultry, etc. They are interesting creatures to view up close, especially when we consider how much we depend on them.

Fairs are traditions in agricultural communities, and that is still the case, even if most of us seldom set foot on a farm any more. They represent the spirit that founded our community and made it possible for others to live here.

These annual events offer all of us an opportunity to see something of a way of life with which we may be unfamiliar, but on which we rely.

And facts are facts: they can also be a lot of fun.

See you at the fairs!

Readers Comments (0)