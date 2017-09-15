Contents

Editorial Cartoon — Sept. 14, 2017

September 15, 2017

         

Open house at Mono Mills Fire Hall

         

Ground broken for community hub in Southfields

By Bill Rea Enthusiasm was evident Monday as the ground was officially broken for the new community centre and hub to service the Southfields Village ...

164th Brampton Fall Fair set to go this weekend

By Bill Rea There will be plenty of information and displays concerning agriculture this weekend, as well as details about organizations in the community, and ...

Gardening workshop at library

Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) will be hosting a Sept. 21 workshop on greening grounds. Entitled Getting Started with Rainscaping, it will be at ...

Headwaters Arts Festival 2017 — Travel along the backroads and celebrate creative excellence along the way

Discover a world of vibrant fall colours and artistic wonders in the beautiful Headwaters region. From Sept. 15 to Oct. 9, Headwaters Arts opens their ...

Learn about police strategic plan

Caledon OPP in collaboration with Mayor Allan Thompson and Caledon council, invite the community to learn more about Caledon OPP’s 2017-2019 Strategic Plan. A series ...

Test drive a Lincoln to support Bethell

Bethell Hospice Foundation needs help, and it will take only 15 minutes of someone’s time. For every person who test drives a Lincoln this Saturday ...

Sounds of the ‘20s, ‘30s and ‘40s at CrossCurrents

The Roaring 20s promise to be the main source of music tomorrow (Friday) night at CrossCurrents Cafe in Bolton. As well, there should be some ...

CCS will help fight hunger Sept. 16

Young people will be at local grocery stores Sept. 16 collecting food donations. Kelly Towsley, volunteer resource specialist with Caledon Community Services (CCS), reported the ...

Bolton Kinsmen organize 37th annual Bolton Terry Fox Run

The 37th annual Terry Fox Run will once again be held in Bolton Sept. 17. The Kinsmen Club of Bolton has been busy getting everything ...