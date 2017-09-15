Ottawa Journal by David Tilson MP — A look ahead to the fall sitting of the House of Commons

The House of Commons resumes for the fall sitting next week and there’s a lot of work to do following the summer recess.

Since the House rose June 21, the Liberal government has been getting up to all sorts of mischief and my Conservative colleagues and I are eager to hold them to account.

Among the major issues that the Liberals need to answer for is the $10.5 million secret payout to convicted terrorist Omar Khadr, the recently proposed small business tax hikes, the ongoing renegotiation of NAFTA, the lack of action on pipelines, the crisis of illegal entries at our southern border and many more.

Canadians were outraged when they learned that the Prime Minister authorized a secret payout of $10.5 million to Khadr in order to settle the lawsuit he launched against the federal government. The truly cynical part of this exercise was that by making this secret payment, the Prime Minister made it impossible for the widow of the U.S. medic Khadr admitted to killing to intercept some or all of that money via legal action.

I’ve been hearing from small business people, farmers and doctors for the last few weeks following the announcement in July by Finance Minister Bill Morneau of the government’s intention to hike taxes for those running small businesses. All Canadians are concerned about this Liberal tax grab. It’s going to kill jobs and drive many small business people out of the economy altogether. Conservatives will fight these measures tooth and nail.

We’re about to head into round three of the renegotiation of NAFTA and the Liberals continue to focus on boutique, non-trade-related social issues like environmental standards and gender equality rather than on the hard issues at stake. They are putting at risk the most successful trade deal in history by not sticking to the core issues. There are hundreds of thousands of Canadian jobs on the line and you can be sure we will be demanding answers from the Prime Minister on this very important matter.

I have spent much of the past decade as a member of the House of Commons Citizenship and Immigration Committee, so you can imagine my concern as a trickle turned into a flood over the summer with hundreds of illegal migrants crossing the border each and every day. It has reached a point where the military has established tent cities to house all the new entries because the local authorities are overwhelmed. The Liberals still have not given an adequate response to this crisis.

Pipelines continue to be a sticking point for this government as well. With a new NDP government in power in British Columbia, the prospect of the one pipeline the Liberals have approved actually getting built is getting dimmer by the moment. They need to exercise their federal muscle and get shovels in the ground.

To end on a more positive note, Canada’s 29th Governor General will be sworn in Oct. 2. Former astronaut Julie Payette brings a wealth of qualifications to her new job as the Queen’s representative in Canada. Her career has been inspiring and her personable approach will serve her well in this new role. I know I join all residents of Dufferin-Caledon in wishing her well as she embarks on this next chapter.

