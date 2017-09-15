Sports

Bolton Brewers ahead early in North Dufferin baseball final

September 15, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Jake Courtepatte
Some heavy hitting over the weekend contributed to the Bolton Brewers taking an early lead in their North Dufferin Baseball League championship series with the New Lowell Knights.
The best-of-seven series kicked off Saturday in a game that lasted just six innings, thanks to a 14-run output by the Brewers on the road. Brett Chater set the tone early with a leadoff home run in the first inning, before a four-run second inning gave Bolton a sizeable lead, including two more long balls from Eric Cirone and Francesco Amantea.
By the end of the sixth frame, the Brewers were able to tag the Knights’ pitching staff with 16 hits, including multi-hit efforts from Mike Wallace, John Hutchinson, Brett Barwick and Andrew White.
Adam Frydman earned the win on the mound, going the distance while allowing just two runs on six hits.
The second game followed Sunday in Lisle in much the same fashion, with Hutchinson sending one over the fence in the first inning to cash the game’s first two runs, while a five-run third rounded out the Bolton scoring.
New Lowell attempted a comeback in the fifth with a three-run inning, but fell short in a 7-4 final.
Trent Barwick had an exceptional day on the mound, pitching all seven innings while giving up four runs on 10 hits.
Needing just two more wins to secure the NDBL championship, the Brewers looked to take a commanding lead in the third game, the second leg of Sunday’s doubleheader.
With their backs to the wall, New Lowell was able to cut the Bolton lead in the series in half, taking the game 7-3 thanks to some strong offence in the first three innings.
All three Bolton runs were scored in the fifth thanks to a Cirone home run, his second of the series.
Andrew White was tagged with the loss, giving up five runs over the first 2.1 innings, while Nick Pettinaro cleaned up.
Action resumes this weekend with game four to be played Saturday at 2 p.m. in New Lowell, while game five goes Sunday afternoon.
If needed, game six will head to North Hill Park in Bolton the following Saturday.
For stats, schedules and more information, visit www.ndbl.ca

Nick Pettinaro throws out a pitch in the late stages of the third game of the NDBL final between the Bolton Brewers and New Lowell Knights.
Photo by Jake Courtepatte

Bolton Brewers second baseman Mike Wallace steps on the base to make an out against Jake Nicholson of the New Lowell Knights and throws to first for the double play during the second game of the North Dufferin Baseball League championship series Sunday.
Photo by David Anderson

         

