Caledon Hawks finished 5-1-0 as finalists

September 15, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Pino Agostino
We couldn’t be prouder of the Caledon Minor Atom AE Hawks with such a victory over the past few days at the Markham Waxers Early Bird Tournament.
They played six games in three days with a record of 5-1-0.
We were challenged by worthy opponents who all played extremely well to the end. Each game was close, with back-and-forth play. The Hawks were ready and on fire, targeting their prey with a five-game winning streak prevailing as the Minor Atom AE finalists.
Great job boys and be proud of your accomplishments, as this is our first tournament of many in which we will leave our mark.
