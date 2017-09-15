Sports

King’s MacLennan defends trampoline title

September 15, 2017

By Jake Courtepatte
For the sixth time, Rosie MacLennan is the national women’s trampoline champion.
The native of King City threw down what she called a “safe” routine at the Canadian Gymnastics Championships at Durham College in Oshawa, her first competition since earning gold at the Summer Games in Rio last year.
“I kept it fairly simple for this weekend so I could try to get some scores and get some confidence back on the competitive field,” MacLennan said. “Now I’ll just add more twists and flips as I work back to my full routines.”
Despite the victory, MacLennan called her routine “a little rough.”
“I travelled a little bit more and got stuck in one of my skills, but I’m happy to have put down three full routines and now I’m excited to get back in the gym and keep training for the next competition.”
The 28-year old cruised to a score of 158.735, roughly two points above Samantha Smith of Toronto and three points up on Sophiane Methot of Quebec.
The win came just one day before the announced retirement of Canadian trampoline legend, and MacLennan’s mentor, Karen Cockburn.
“Karen put trampoline on the map for Canada and paved the way for our success. For me, personally, she changed my dream of being an Olympian into a reality,” said MacLennan, who has worked with Cockburn since 2006.
The two won a gold medal in synchro at the world championships together in 2007.
MacLennan trained with Cockburn out of Skyriders Trampoline Place in Richmond Hill.

