Evolve is ‘a great new store’

September 7, 2017 · 0 Comments
I just wanted the community to know what a great new store they have in Bolton.
Evolve Clothing (formerly Chez Thrift) is spacious, clean, well organized and has great prices and finds. Lots of items at a fraction of the cost of retail, including many designer items.
My teen daughter loves shopping there every week and always finds something great.
The best part is the money goes right back into the community. They get new items all the time, so it really is worth checking every week.
Kudos to Caledon Community Services for doing such a great job on the new place!
Linda Ernst,
Caledon
