Rotary Club of Palgrave’s Weekly Rotary Minute

September 7, 2017 · 0 Comments
By D. Weeren
Rotary taught me how to cook.
You would never think that Rotary, in addition to fellowship, fun and helping organizations in the community, would be able to teach someone like me how to cook.
Up until last year, I led a very traditional life. My wife took care of everything inside the house and I took care of everything outside of the house. I went along happily in my life, not really knowing how to cook until I decided to volunteer on the Rotary Club of Palgrave Chuck Wagon. I’m proud to say that I have learned to cook from my fellow Rotarians at our events.
My specialties include burgers, peameal bacon on a bun with fried onions, and pancakes and sausages for the Terry Fox runners.
The Chuck Wagon is used exclusively to support local organizations and our generous sponsors. September and October is the busiest time of the year for the Chuck Wagon and you will see it out many times this month and next supporting Caledon Meals on Wheels and Canadian Tire, Bethel Hospice and Fines Fords Lincoln, Ferguson Walk and Family Transition Place, Terry Fox Run, Cavalier Truckers’ Day. Come out and support a local business and a non-profit organization and drop by the Chuck Wagon to say hello and taste my fabulous cooking.
For more information on how the Rotary Club of Palgrave can help you develop your cooking skills, or for information on becoming a member, please visit www.rotaryclubofpalgrave.com anytime.
