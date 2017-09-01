Contents

Editorial Cartoon — Aug. 31, 2017

September 1, 2017   ·   0 Comments

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Many out to have good, clean fun in the mud

         

Town staff will report on allowing backyard hens

By Bill Rea There’s support, both in the community and at the Caledon council table, for allowing residents to keep chickens in their backyards, but ...

Former councillor dies

Former Caledon councillor Murray Judge has died. He died Monday. Friday had been his 86th birthday. Mr. Judge had served on the council of the ...

Community out Saturday to celebrate Trans-Canada Trail

By Bill Rea Saturday was a time for celebrating, both on a local and national scale. It was a celebration of The Great Trail at ...

Waste exemption period coming

From Sept. 5 to 14, Peel residents are offered a waste exemption period for their regularly scheduled garbage collection day. Residents are encouraged to visit ...

Church Pub issues getting close to being resolved

By Bill Rea There are still some details to be sorted out, but it looks like the controversy involving the Church Pub in Palgrave is ...

Peel Region on holiday hours this weekend

Region of Peel offices and non-emergency services will be closed for the Labour Day holiday Monday and will reopen Tuesday. Residents are advised that there ...

Terry Fox Run set to go in Palgrave

For the 18th year, the Rotary Club of Palgrave will be hosting their Terry Fox Run. It will be Sept. 17 at Stationlands Park, on ...

Police looking to hire student

Caledon OPP  is accepting resumes, along with a cover letter attached, for a Youth In Policing Initiative (YIPI) position. YIPI assists the police fleet manager ...

100 Women will meet Sept. 13

The next meeting of 100 Women Who Care Caledon will be Sept. 13. It will start at 7:30 p.m. at the West Lodge of Caledon ...