Ottawa Journal by David Tilson MP — September is Big Brothers Big Sisters Month

September 1, 2017 · 0 Comments
Now that summer is coming to a close and students are heading back to school, it’s most fitting that September is Big Brothers Big Sisters Month.
Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies all across Canada perform the important role of providing invaluable child and youth mentoring programs to help children and youth to reach their full potential as individuals and as members of their communities. September is a perfect opportunity for our community to show our support and appreciation of the wonderful work Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies do here in Dufferin-Caledon and across the country.
Big Brothers Big Sisters has been making a difference in the lives of children and youth for more than 100 years. The organization and its local agencies aim to offer a wide variety of mentoring programs to children and youth through one-to-one matching with men and women. The men and women act as volunteer mentors and are role models to the children and youth they’re paired with, teaching by example, the importance of giving and giving back, staying in school, as well as having respect for family, peers and the community. The mentor-mentee relationships develop through regular outings, for example, and are built on trust and common interests. The goal of these relationships is to have a positive impact on the lives of children and youth that will help to ensure they reach their full potential, enjoying success and being engaged, involved members of their own communities. This helps to make stronger communities in the long run.
You can help support the work of Big Brothers Big Sisters by donating or becoming involved in one of the many programs offered at the local level. I can attest to the positive impact of such programs can have on our community’s youth and how becoming involved can be a truly rewarding experience, as I was an original founder of Big Brothers of Orangeville and District. I strongly support the outstanding work performed by this outstanding organization and the difference it makes in our communities. Here in Dufferin-Caledon, we are fortunate to be served by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dufferin and District, as well as Big Brothers Big Sisters of Peel. You can learn more about the many programs offered by these two local agencies and how to become involved by visiting their websites. If you’re a Dufferin resident, please visit www.bigbrothersbigsisters.ca/dufferin/en/Home/ and if you’re a Caledon resident, please visit www.bbbspeel.com/en/Home/ for more information.
Let’s all do our part during Big Brothers Big Sisters Month in September. In doing so, we can make a positive difference on the lives of the children and youth in our community. When they do well by reaching their full potential, our community thrives and succeeds too.
