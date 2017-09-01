Contents

From Queen’s Park by Sylvia Jones MPP — Fall Fair season in Dufferin-Caledon

September 1, 2017   ·   0 Comments

As we prepare for back to school, don’t forget September is also fall fair season in Dufferin-Caledon.
Our local fairs are a great opportunity to highlight the many contributions agriculture makes to our community. This year there are five fall fairs (Orangeville, Bolton, Brampton, Grand Valley and Shelburne) held throughout Dufferin-Caledon, being organized by hardworking and dedicated volunteers.
The Orangeville Agricultural Society kicks off the first fall fair Labour Day weekend and will host the 163rd Orangeville fall fair, with this year’s theme being Bushels of Fun. The fair will be full of fun activities from the midway to livestock and baked goods prizes. Free buses are available from a variety of locations to the fairgrounds in Mono. For more details you can visit www.oaseventcentre.ca/orangeville-agricultural-society
Next, from Sept. 14 to 17, the Region of Peel Agricultural Society has organized the Brampton Fall Fair, taking place in Caledon. A celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday, this year’s fair will include a demolition derby, an antique and classic car show and Brampton Fair’s Got Talent. The fair will take place at the Brampton Fair Grounds, 12942 Heart Lake Rd. The four days are packed full of entertainment and fun for the whole family. The schedule, how to sign up for Brampton Fair’s Got Talent and other details can be found at www.bramptonfair.com/
Also, the weekend of Sept.15 to 17, Shelburne will be celebrating its 150th Shelburne Fall Fair. Hosted by the Shelburne District Agricultural Society, this year’s fair will feature cattle, horse and sheep shows, lawn tractor races and a demolition derby. The Shelburne Fairgrounds are located off Fiddlepark Lane by the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex. For more information, please visit www.shelburnefair.com/
In Bolton, the Albion and Bolton Agricultural Society has organized the 159th Albion Bolton Fall Fair. From Sept. 22 to 24, the Fairgrounds will play host to events like the demolition derby. For details about this fantastic event, visit www.boltontractorpull.ca/bolton-fall-fair/
Finally, the Grand Valley Agricultural Society will be presenting their 145th Fall Fair from Sept. 22 to 24. The weekend will be full of great events from the Tractor Pull Friday to the Grand Valley Fall Fair Dance Saturday night. For more information about the schedule, please visit www.grandvalleyfallfair.ca/
All of these fall fairs have one thing in common, dedicated volunteers. I want to thank all of the volunteers for their many hours organizing our fall fairs. No matter where you live in Dufferin-Caledon, there is a fall fair near you.

         

Many out to have good, clean fun in the mud

         

Town staff will report on allowing backyard hens

By Bill Rea There’s support, both in the community and at the Caledon council table, for allowing residents to keep chickens in their backyards, but ...

Former councillor dies

Former Caledon councillor Murray Judge has died. He died Monday. Friday had been his 86th birthday. Mr. Judge had served on the council of the ...

Community out Saturday to celebrate Trans-Canada Trail

By Bill Rea Saturday was a time for celebrating, both on a local and national scale. It was a celebration of The Great Trail at ...

Waste exemption period coming

From Sept. 5 to 14, Peel residents are offered a waste exemption period for their regularly scheduled garbage collection day. Residents are encouraged to visit ...

Church Pub issues getting close to being resolved

By Bill Rea There are still some details to be sorted out, but it looks like the controversy involving the Church Pub in Palgrave is ...

Peel Region on holiday hours this weekend

Region of Peel offices and non-emergency services will be closed for the Labour Day holiday Monday and will reopen Tuesday. Residents are advised that there ...

Terry Fox Run set to go in Palgrave

For the 18th year, the Rotary Club of Palgrave will be hosting their Terry Fox Run. It will be Sept. 17 at Stationlands Park, on ...

Police looking to hire student

Caledon OPP  is accepting resumes, along with a cover letter attached, for a Youth In Policing Initiative (YIPI) position. YIPI assists the police fleet manager ...

100 Women will meet Sept. 13

The next meeting of 100 Women Who Care Caledon will be Sept. 13. It will start at 7:30 p.m. at the West Lodge of Caledon ...