From Queen’s Park by Sylvia Jones MPP — Fall Fair season in Dufferin-Caledon

September 1, 2017 · 0 Comments
As we prepare for back to school, don’t forget September is also fall fair season in Dufferin-Caledon.
Our local fairs are a great opportunity to highlight the many contributions agriculture makes to our community. This year there are five fall fairs (Orangeville, Bolton, Brampton, Grand Valley and Shelburne) held throughout Dufferin-Caledon, being organized by hardworking and dedicated volunteers.
The Orangeville Agricultural Society kicks off the first fall fair Labour Day weekend and will host the 163rd Orangeville fall fair, with this year’s theme being Bushels of Fun. The fair will be full of fun activities from the midway to livestock and baked goods prizes. Free buses are available from a variety of locations to the fairgrounds in Mono. For more details you can visit www.oaseventcentre.ca/orangeville-agricultural-society
Next, from Sept. 14 to 17, the Region of Peel Agricultural Society has organized the Brampton Fall Fair, taking place in Caledon. A celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday, this year’s fair will include a demolition derby, an antique and classic car show and Brampton Fair’s Got Talent. The fair will take place at the Brampton Fair Grounds, 12942 Heart Lake Rd. The four days are packed full of entertainment and fun for the whole family. The schedule, how to sign up for Brampton Fair’s Got Talent and other details can be found at www.bramptonfair.com/
Also, the weekend of Sept.15 to 17, Shelburne will be celebrating its 150th Shelburne Fall Fair. Hosted by the Shelburne District Agricultural Society, this year’s fair will feature cattle, horse and sheep shows, lawn tractor races and a demolition derby. The Shelburne Fairgrounds are located off Fiddlepark Lane by the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex. For more information, please visit www.shelburnefair.com/
In Bolton, the Albion and Bolton Agricultural Society has organized the 159th Albion Bolton Fall Fair. From Sept. 22 to 24, the Fairgrounds will play host to events like the demolition derby. For details about this fantastic event, visit www.boltontractorpull.ca/bolton-fall-fair/
Finally, the Grand Valley Agricultural Society will be presenting their 145th Fall Fair from Sept. 22 to 24. The weekend will be full of great events from the Tractor Pull Friday to the Grand Valley Fall Fair Dance Saturday night. For more information about the schedule, please visit www.grandvalleyfallfair.ca/
All of these fall fairs have one thing in common, dedicated volunteers. I want to thank all of the volunteers for their many hours organizing our fall fairs. No matter where you live in Dufferin-Caledon, there is a fall fair near you.
