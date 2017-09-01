911

Police remind cyclists of safety tips

September 1, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Officers from Caledon OPP were dispatched to a collision between a cyclist and a motorist at the southbound exit of Highway 10 and Valleywood Boulevard Aug. 15.
The incident took place at about 4:40 p.m. The collision involved a 13-year old male cyclist and a grey 2010 Toyota. As a result, the young cyclist was transported to hospital with minor injuries.
Police remind cyclists of some safety tips.
• When riding a bicycle, always wear a helmet. By law, every cyclist younger than 18 must wear an approved helmet.
• Before going out for a ride, make sure the brakes on the bike are working properly.
• Under the Highway Traffic Act, a bike must have a bell or horn in working order.
• Bikes can be ridden on most roads, but when crossing over a pedestrian cross-over, the bike must be walked across.
• Make sure to use proper hand signals to notify motorists of intentions.
•A cyclist must obey the rules of the road and share the road with other vehicles.
• Remember, cyclists have the same rights and responsibilities as motorists when riding on the road.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Many out to have good, clean fun in the mud

         

Town staff will report on allowing backyard hens

By Bill Rea There’s support, both in the community and at the Caledon council table, for allowing residents to keep chickens in their backyards, but ...

Former councillor dies

Former Caledon councillor Murray Judge has died. He died Monday. Friday had been his 86th birthday. Mr. Judge had served on the council of the ...

Community out Saturday to celebrate Trans-Canada Trail

By Bill Rea Saturday was a time for celebrating, both on a local and national scale. It was a celebration of The Great Trail at ...

Waste exemption period coming

From Sept. 5 to 14, Peel residents are offered a waste exemption period for their regularly scheduled garbage collection day. Residents are encouraged to visit ...

Church Pub issues getting close to being resolved

By Bill Rea There are still some details to be sorted out, but it looks like the controversy involving the Church Pub in Palgrave is ...

Peel Region on holiday hours this weekend

Region of Peel offices and non-emergency services will be closed for the Labour Day holiday Monday and will reopen Tuesday. Residents are advised that there ...

Terry Fox Run set to go in Palgrave

For the 18th year, the Rotary Club of Palgrave will be hosting their Terry Fox Run. It will be Sept. 17 at Stationlands Park, on ...

Police looking to hire student

Caledon OPP  is accepting resumes, along with a cover letter attached, for a Youth In Policing Initiative (YIPI) position. YIPI assists the police fleet manager ...

100 Women will meet Sept. 13

The next meeting of 100 Women Who Care Caledon will be Sept. 13. It will start at 7:30 p.m. at the West Lodge of Caledon ...