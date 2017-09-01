Police remind cyclists of safety tips

September 1, 2017 · 0 Comments
Officers from Caledon OPP were dispatched to a collision between a cyclist and a motorist at the southbound exit of Highway 10 and Valleywood Boulevard Aug. 15.
The incident took place at about 4:40 p.m. The collision involved a 13-year old male cyclist and a grey 2010 Toyota. As a result, the young cyclist was transported to hospital with minor injuries.
Police remind cyclists of some safety tips.
• When riding a bicycle, always wear a helmet. By law, every cyclist younger than 18 must wear an approved helmet.
• Before going out for a ride, make sure the brakes on the bike are working properly.
• Under the Highway Traffic Act, a bike must have a bell or horn in working order.
• Bikes can be ridden on most roads, but when crossing over a pedestrian cross-over, the bike must be walked across.
• Make sure to use proper hand signals to notify motorists of intentions.
•A cyclist must obey the rules of the road and share the road with other vehicles.
• Remember, cyclists have the same rights and responsibilities as motorists when riding on the road.
