Ottawa Journal by David Tilson MP — Fall fairs coming soon to Dufferin-Caledon

August 25, 2017

Fall is quickly approaching.

One of the first signs of the fall season is the number of annual fall fairs taking place all across Dufferin-Caledon.

We are most fortunate to have five excellent fairs occurring throughout the month of September. They showcase the best of our riding’s agricultural sector and are fantastic family-friendly events which offer something for every age group. It’s also a terrific opportunity to show our support for the outstanding agricultural societies who work hard to serve our community.

The first fall fair to mark on your calendar is the Orangeville Fall Fair, presented by the Orangeville Agricultural Society, which takes place from Sept. 1 to 3 at the Orangeville Fairgrounds (247090, 5 Sideroad, Mono). This fair includes a full schedule of exciting events, including agricultural demonstrations and displays; live music; cattle and horse shows; truck and tractor pull; demolition derby; horseshoe pitching competition; craft displays; Albion Shows Midway; indoor marketplace; food vendors; and much more. For more information, please visit http://oaseventcentre.ca/

There are two fall fairs taking place here in Dufferin-Caledon during the third weekend of September. The Brampton Fall Fair, presented by the Region of Peel Agricultural Society, runs from Sept. 14 to 17 at the Brampton Fairgrounds (12942 Heart Lake Rd., Caledon). Visitors to the fair can enjoy a wide variety of activities, events and displays, including a demolition derby, midway, livestock and horse shows, car show, antique tractor show and petting zoo. For more information, please visit http://www.bramptonfair.com/index.php

The Shelburne Fall Fair, presented by the Shelburne District Agricultural Society, will be from Sept. 15 to 17 at the Shelburne Fairgrounds (located adjacent to the Community Centre at 377 William St., Shelburne). The fair offers an impressive schedule of activities and events, including exhibits; cattle, horse, and sheep shows; car show; demolition derby, lawn tractor races; auctions; vendors; food; entertainment; and fun for the entire family. For more information on this fair, please visit www.shelburnefair.com

The weekend of Sept. 22 to 24 will bring two more fall fairs to Dufferin-Caledon for everyone to enjoy.

In the northern end of the riding, the Grand Valley Fall Fair, presented by the Grand Valley Agricultural Society, will take place at 90 Main St. North, Grand Valley. There is surely something for everyone and every interest at this fair which includes lawn tractor pulls; goat, dairy and sheep shows; horseshoe pitching; demolition derby; Grand Valley Fall Fair Dance; Strawmania!; petting zoo; pony rides; truck and tractor pull; pet show; and much more. For more information, please visit http://grandvalleyfallfair.ca/#booklet

The second fall fair taking place over the weekend of Sept. 22 to 24 at the south end of the riding is the Bolton Fall Fair, presented by the Albion and Bolton Agricultural Society at the Albion Bolton Fairgrounds (150 Queen St. South, Bolton). This fair promises to offer unlimited fun and entertainment for the whole family with a long list of activities and events which include a Midway; demolition derby; 4-H dairy show; reptilia large animal show and meet and greet; axe throwing demonstration; Caledon Cruisers car show; sheep and goat show; pet show; Farmer Olympics; spaghetti eating contest; truck pull; pancake breakfast; milking demonstration; and much more. For more information, please visit http://boltontractorpull.ca/bolton-fall-fair/

There will be much to take in during the fall fair season here in the riding throughout September. I look forward to visiting the fairs and hope to see you at them too. Grab your family and come out to the fall fairs to show your community spirit and in doing so, support the phenomenal local agricultural industry and agricultural societies here in Dufferin-Caledon.

