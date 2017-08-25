Contents

Rotary Club of Palgrave’s Weekly Rotary Minute

August 25, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Leslie Barmania
While in Seoul, South Korea, for the Rotary International Convention in 2016, my husband took sick in the night.
After rushing him to hospital in an ambulance, the doctors spend a couple of days running tests before they were able to determine the problem. My husband was bleeding internally and needed an immediate operation. Finding my husband’s blood type in a South Asian country on an emergency basis was our biggest worry.
The hotel staff was so supportive. They brought me lunch and snacks to the hospital and stayed with me to act as translators.
When the doctor told me of the need for my husband’s blood type, the hotel staff put the word out at the hotel and rushed door to door at the hotel, knocking on each guest’s door asking each guest their bold type. Within minutes, they found an Canadian Rotarian with the same blood type who was scheduled to fly out that afternoon. The hotel manager gave his car to an employee to take the blood donor directly to the hospital.
After the operation, I had a moment to contact other local Rotarians. They put the word out. I also contacted a few other Rotarians, and within two days, we had received seven pints of blood. The Metro Hotel in Seoul treated me like family for the four weeks I had to stay there.
Acts of kindness were huge, all starting because I was a Rotarian. The gift of life given to my husband were because of my connections to Rotary.
For more information on how the Rotary Club of Palgrave helps international children and women’s programs, or for information on becoming a member, please visit www.rotaryclubofpalgrave.com anytime.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Plenty of music this week at Melville Church

         

Bus service to be restored at St. Nicholas

By Bill Rea Students of St. Nicholas Elementary School in Bolton who lost their bus service last year are getting it back. The Dufferin-Peel Catholic ...

Caledon firefighter speaks out for double-hatters before AMO

By Bill Rea Caledon’s double-hatters are continuing with their efforts to continue serving in their community, and they have lots of support. And that includes ...

Word on GTA West corridor could be coming soon

By Bill Rea Word on the GTA West Corridor, which makes its way through Caledon, could be just weeks away. Mayor Allan Thompson said he got ...

Police looking to hire student

Caledon OPP  is accepting resumes, along with a cover letter attached, for a Youth In Policing Initiative (YIPI) position. YIPI assists the police fleet manager ...

100 Women will meet Sept. 13

The next meeting of 100 Women Who Care Caledon will be Sept. 13. It will start at 7:30 p.m. at the West Lodge of Caledon ...

Open house to mark closing of Mount Alverno

After 55 years of service to the Roman Catholic Church and the people of Ontario, Mount Alverno is closing its doors. There will be an ...

Fourth annual Belfountain Music Festival opens Aug. 19

Great music will be coming to Belfountain over the next couple of weeks. The fourth annual Belfountain Music Festival, hosted by the Belfountain Heritage Society, ...

Caledon Meals on Wheels needs help

Caledon Meals on Wheels (CMOW) is reaching out to the community for help with their 2017 Wheels for Meals Lottery. “This is our main fundraiser ...

         