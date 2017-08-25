Sports

Brewers take early lead on Jays in NDBL semifinals

August 25, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Jake Courtepatte
Just a handful of wins is all that is needed for the Bolton Brewers to capture their sixth North Dufferin Baseball League title.
The AA ball club kicked off their semifinal series with the third-seeded Aurora Jays Sunday at North Hill Park in Bolton, putting up seven runs to Aurora’s four to take an early series lead.
The best-of-five series continued Tuesday evening at Stewart Burnett Park in Aurora following press time, and will continue tonight (Thursday) back in Bolton with a first pitch time of 7:30 p.m.
If necessary, the series will swing back to Lambert Wilson Park in Aurora Saturday for game four, with game five tentatively scheduled for Sunday.
In the other semifinal series, the reigning champion New Lowell Knights are up by one point after a doubleheader Sunday with the fourth-seeded Clearview Orioles, taking game one by a score of 2-1 before tying game two 2-2.
Both series are set to conclude by the end of the weekend, with the championship round to begin the following week. Schedules are yet to be set.
The Brewers last won the Strother Cup in 2013.
For stats, schedules, and more information, visit www.ndbl.ca

Bolton’s Brett Barwick steals second base in the first game of the Brewers’ NDBL semifinal series with the Aurora Jays Sunday.
Photo by Jake Courtepatte

         

