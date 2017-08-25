George’s Arena Sports win ball hockey title in overtime

In the end the Inglewood Ball Hockey League (IBHL) season wrapped up pretty much according to script, with the top two teams squaring off for the title.

The only twist was George’s Arena Sports, which finished the regular and post-season round robins in second place, eventually prevailed over the league-leading 360º Tire Service in the final game, although they needed overtime to do it.

This was the first time in 31 seasons the league needed extra time to pick a champ.

It was a thriller of a game that was tied 2-2 at the end of the second period. George’s twice took the lead, but the Tire guys came back to tie both times, leaving the score 4-4 at the end of regulation time.

George’s started celebrating after 4:32 of overtime play, thinking they had scored, but the play was waved off. But they put the game away for keeps a little more than a minute later.

Leading the charge for George’s were Chris Gikov from Joe Celebre, JP Labardo from Jayden Peca and Nick Franseze, Matt Scida from Labardo and Chris Mete, Labardo from Peca and Anthony Villari, and Labardo with the OT winner, unassisted. Tire Service snipers were Andy Williams (unassisted), Lawrence Borden from Mike Vutcher, Williams from Marco Franza, and Travis Bannon from Franza.

Aug. 1

The last evening of round-robin play established the berths for the semifinals, seeing the Tire guys, George’s, Mr. Handyman and We Are Creative advance.

Caledon Hills Cycling 2, We Are Creative 2

In a nail biter, neither team could best the other this night as We Are Creative and Caledon Hills Cycling battled to a draw.

Net nabbing for the Cyclers were Travis Cassar from Dave Philips, and Michael Paschalis from Kyle Dalcin. We Are Creative creators were Michael O’Rielly from Tony Sousa, and Joshua D’Eri from Sousa.

Mr. Handyman 10, Carney Plumbing 5

Mr. Handyman was able to take full advantage of the short-benched Carney Plumbing crew and gain a spot in the final four.

Point getters for Handyman were Will Pitsadiontis, Daniel Leone, Joseph Lupo, Robert Keszeg, Steven DeFrancesco, Kristian McMillan, and Anthony Figliano. Carney goal getters were Shawn Lane with the hat trick and Jesse Rooyakkers with a pair. Assists were from Rooyakkers, Terry Leonard, Sandy Shand, and Brian Dunn.

George’s 3, 360º Tire 2

In another close one, George’s were able to hold off 360 Tire and get the win.

Lamp Lighting for George’s were Peca from Labardo and Chris Della Morra, Mete from Chris Stirpe and Celebre, and Labardo from Della Morra. Tire bin bulgers were Bannon from Mike Ferguson and Kelvin Young, and Williams from Kyle Jones and Bannon.

Aug. 3

Semifinals

360º Tire 7, We Are Creative 3

In a tight match for the first two frames, 360º Tire pulled out all the stops in the third and took the game from We Are Creative.

Tickling the twine tent for the Tire Service team were Franza from Young, Nick Adams (unassisted), Ferguson from Adams, Franza from Williams and Young, Adams from Ferguson and Williams, Williams from Young and Buss from Williams. We Are Creative crashers were Sousa (unassisted), Dave Delugozima from Joshua D’Eri, and Dave from Delugozima.

George’s 4, Mr. Handyman 3

In a tight one, George’s were able to hang on and take the win over Mr. Handyman.

Net nabbing for George’s were Labardo from Scida and Stirpe, Scida from Justin Fiorini and Della Morra, Labardo from Peca and Mete, and Peca from Gikov and Celebre. Handyman hammers were dropped by Jonathan Gargaro from Keszeg and Lupo, Leone (unassisted) and Lupo from Keszeg and Leone.

IBHL would like to thank everyone involved for another great season. They are always looking for new adult players (male and female), teams, sponsors and anyone who would like to be involved.

