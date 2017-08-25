Mayfield honoured its top athletes of the year
August 25, 2017 ·
It was a time for celebrating athletic achievement as Mayfield Secondary School recognized their top athletes over the last school year. Vice-Principal Nancy Gillard and teacher Kevin Rea presented Cameron Dunkerley with Male Athlete of the Year recognition.
Photos by Bill Rea
Katya Dondi received the Senior Female Athlete of the Year award from Vice-Principal Patty Seravalle and teacher Mike Cuda
The R.C. Honey Award goes annually to a person who is greatly involved in athletics, demonstrates good sportsmanship, has a strong commitment to academics and respects others. Vice-Principal Patty Seravalle and Phys-Ed head John Horton presented the award to Victoria Dewar and Sloan Westlake.
Principal James Kardash and teacher Marcia Baker presented the award to Emma Everett as Junior Female Athlete of the Year.
Grace Maury won the Merit Award, while Rachel Chan Yaneff received the Spirit Award. The presentations were made by Vice-Principal Nancy Gillard, teacher Julia D’Amico and teacher Christine Huet.
Principal James Kardash and teacher David Kurzinger had the job of presenting the Junior Male Athlete of the Year award to James Ferris.