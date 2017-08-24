Headline News

Plenty of music this week at Melville Church

August 24, 2017   ·   0 Comments

There will be much in the way of pleasing musical sounds coming from Melville White Church on Mississauga Road this week. The occasion is the fourth annual Belfountain Music Festival, put on by the Belfountain Heritage Society. The fMusic Festival got started Saturday afternoon with a Nibbles and Notes reception at the Belfountain Olde Mill. Student volunteer Damiano Perrella of Mississauga and Festival Director Alex McLeod of Toronto provided some of the music at the reception. Turn to page A6 for more on the first few days of the festival.

The Odin Trio, consisting of Tanya Charles and Alex Toskov on violins and Samuel Bisson on cello, presented a program Monday night which included selections by Ravel and Beethoven.

Cellist Mark Chambers was one of the performers at the first concert in the series Sunday night, which featured a program from Bach.
Photos by Bill Rea

         

