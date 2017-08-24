Headline News

Word on GTA West corridor could be coming soon

August 24, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Bill Rea
Word on the GTA West Corridor, which makes its way through Caledon, could be just weeks away.
Mayor Allan Thompson said he got that from Transportation Minister Steven Del Duca at last week’s conference of the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO).
He said the Minister said an announcement would be coming in “a matter of weeks.”
The Ministry suspended work on the environmental assessment (EA) of the corridor in December 2015 to conduct an internal review of the work undertaken since 2007, and ensure that the project still aligned with current government policy and emerging technologies.
The word from Del Duca was good news for Thompson.
“That’s a positive outcome,” he remarked, observing the delay is impacting on the future of a lot of employment lands in Caledon.
He also said the announcement came before a delegation from Peel Region at the conference.
“It was all three municipalities that heard it,” he declared. “I did push for an answer on it.”
Councillor Jennifer Innis was on hand when the statement from Del Duca came, commenting he used the word “weeksish.”
“I’ve never heart that word so far,” she reflected.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Plenty of music this week at Melville Church

         

Bus service to be restored at St. Nicholas

By Bill Rea Students of St. Nicholas Elementary School in Bolton who lost their bus service last year are getting it back. The Dufferin-Peel Catholic ...

Caledon firefighter speaks out for double-hatters before AMO

By Bill Rea Caledon’s double-hatters are continuing with their efforts to continue serving in their community, and they have lots of support. And that includes ...

Word on GTA West corridor could be coming soon

By Bill Rea Word on the GTA West Corridor, which makes its way through Caledon, could be just weeks away. Mayor Allan Thompson said he got ...

Police looking to hire student

Caledon OPP  is accepting resumes, along with a cover letter attached, for a Youth In Policing Initiative (YIPI) position. YIPI assists the police fleet manager ...

100 Women will meet Sept. 13

The next meeting of 100 Women Who Care Caledon will be Sept. 13. It will start at 7:30 p.m. at the West Lodge of Caledon ...

Dinner in support of Meals on Wheels

Dinner will be held Aug. 24 at Casamici Trattoria on Queensgate Boulevard in Bolton in support of the Wheels for Meals Lottery in support of ...

Open house to mark closing of Mount Alverno

After 55 years of service to the Roman Catholic Church and the people of Ontario, Mount Alverno is closing its doors. There will be an ...

Fourth annual Belfountain Music Festival opens Aug. 19

Great music will be coming to Belfountain over the next couple of weeks. The fourth annual Belfountain Music Festival, hosted by the Belfountain Heritage Society, ...

Caledon Meals on Wheels needs help

Caledon Meals on Wheels (CMOW) is reaching out to the community for help with their 2017 Wheels for Meals Lottery. “This is our main fundraiser ...