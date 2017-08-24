Word on GTA West corridor could be coming soon

August 24, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Bill Rea
Word on the GTA West Corridor, which makes its way through Caledon, could be just weeks away.
Mayor Allan Thompson said he got that from Transportation Minister Steven Del Duca at last week’s conference of the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO).
He said the Minister said an announcement would be coming in “a matter of weeks.”
The Ministry suspended work on the environmental assessment (EA) of the corridor in December 2015 to conduct an internal review of the work undertaken since 2007, and ensure that the project still aligned with current government policy and emerging technologies.
The word from Del Duca was good news for Thompson.
“That’s a positive outcome,” he remarked, observing the delay is impacting on the future of a lot of employment lands in Caledon.
He also said the announcement came before a delegation from Peel Region at the conference.
“It was all three municipalities that heard it,” he declared. “I did push for an answer on it.”
Councillor Jennifer Innis was on hand when the statement from Del Duca came, commenting he used the word “weeksish.”
“I’ve never heart that word so far,” she reflected.
