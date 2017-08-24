Police looking to hire student

August 24, 2017 · 0 Comments
Caledon OPP is accepting resumes, along with a cover letter attached, for a Youth In Policing Initiative (YIPI) position.
YIPI assists the police fleet manager with the maintenance of the detachment’s vehicles, assists administration staff with performing clerical work and helps officers at community events; engaging with the public, etc.
Those interested in applying for the position must be between 15 and 18 years of age, enrolled full-time at a high school in Caledon, be able to work 15.5 hours per week (eight hours Saturday and the remaining 7.5 hours can be worked between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday to Friday), be a mature individual with good communication skills, have the ability to take direction well and be hard-working, have the ability to take initiative, and should have an interest in becoming a police officer.
Submissions can be made to Constable Tamara Schubert no later than Sept. 10. Interested people can submit their application in person or by mail to the Caledon OPP detachment at 15924 Innis Lake Rd., Caledon East, Ontario, L7C 2Z1. Applications can also be emailed to tamara.schubert@opp.ca
The YIPI position will begin Oct. 2 and conclude Dec. 30. Potential for contract renewal is contingent on the YIPI’s performance.
