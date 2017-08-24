100 Women will meet Sept. 13

August 24, 2017 · 0 Comments
The next meeting of 100 Women Who Care Caledon will be Sept. 13.
It will start at 7:30 p.m. at the West Lodge of Caledon Ski Club, 17431 Mississauga Rd., near Belfountain.
100 Women Who Care Caledon are a group of local women who are interested in supporting local charites in the Caledon area. In just two meetings (two hours), they have raised approximately $15,000, which has gone in support of Caledon Meals on Wheels and Choices Youth Shelter in Orangeville.
The group is inviting women who are committed to helping others in the community, but stretched for time; want 100 per cent of their donations to go directly to local charity; and want to be part of a powerful group of local like-minded women making an immediate, direct and positive impact
Participants will be able to nominate worthy causes ahead of time, and three of them drawn at random. The nominees are then given five minutes to make their pitch to the gathering.www.100womenwhocarecaledon.com
