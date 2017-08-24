Open house on fence bylaw

August 24, 2017 · 0 Comments
The Town of Caledon is considering changes and updates to its Fence Bylaw to better reflect the needs of the community.
The community is invited to an open house with Town staff to provide direct input. It will be Sept. 12, starting at 5 p.m. at Town Hall in Caledon East.
The proposed changes being considered include adjustments to height provisions; adding provisions for privacy screens; adding an exemption process; and incorporating provisions for swimming pools.
Fore more information, contact Regulatory Services at 905-584-2272, ext. 3462 or bylaw@caledon.ca
