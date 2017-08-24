General News

This year’s annual plowing match will be at Wrightway Farms

August 24, 2017   ·   0 Comments

The Wright family will host the Peel-Dufferin Plowmen’s Association 92nd annual Plowing Match Aug. 31 at 14520 Innis Lake Rd., Caledon.
Wrightway Farms are the hosts of this year’s match. Harold and Irene Wright began to farm the home farm (south of this year’s match location) in 1940, and during the Second World War, they produced milk while raising five children. In 1972, Roy and Keith formed a partnership with their parents, while, Lloyd, another son, opened a full time equipment and auto shop on the farm. Keith and Lloyd milked 50 cows. The farm now operates two divisions, one milk production, the second cash crops primarily producing corn, soybeans and wheat.
The site of the 2017 Match boasts a newly built barn housing 60 milk cows, utilizing a robotic milking system. Keith’s son Ryan and his fiancé Natalie Vink are working on the farm, primarily managing the dairy operation.
The next generation of Wrights are equally involved in the agricultural community. Ryan and Natalie met at Ridgetown College for Agriculture in 2011 when they were both pursing a diploma in agriculture. Natalie hails from a dairy operation in the Exeter area, and she represented the Peel-Dufferin Plowmen’s Association as Queen of the Furrow in 2016. Ryan is a known member of the plowing circuit, débuting in competition at the age of eight. He competes at local plowing matches and the International Plowing Match. He also takes the time to coach the Queen of the Furrow.
The Wright family has been involved with the Peel-Dufferin Plowmen’s Association for years, as well as the Peel Soil and Crop Association, the Albion and Bolton Agricultural Society, the Peel Milk Committee, Sandhill United Church, Providence Cemetery, Peel-Halton Holstein Club and the Peel Federation of Agriculture.
The Wright family is a true example of living in an Agriculture Community and giving back.
In addition to hosting the Match August 31, the friends and family of Ryan and Natalie celebrated their wedding, Aug. 19.
The day’s events begin at 8:30 a.m. with entries being accepted by the Secretary. The Queen of the Furrow competition will begin at 11:30 a.m., followed by lunch at noon (tickets are $10). Plowing will be completed by 2 p.m.
Come experience this unique match, horse drawn plows, antique tractors and mostly a modern farm rich in agriculture history.

         

