Boards will hold orientation day for new school bus riders

By Bill Rea Students of St. Nicholas Elementary School in Bolton who lost their bus service last year are getting it back. The Dufferin-Peel Catholic ...

By Bill Rea Caledon’s double-hatters are continuing with their efforts to continue serving in their community, and they have lots of support. And that includes ...

By Bill Rea Word on the GTA West Corridor, which makes its way through Caledon, could be just weeks away. Mayor Allan Thompson said he got ...

Caledon OPP is accepting resumes, along with a cover letter attached, for a Youth In Policing Initiative (YIPI) position. YIPI assists the police fleet manager ...

The next meeting of 100 Women Who Care Caledon will be Sept. 13. It will start at 7:30 p.m. at the West Lodge of Caledon ...

Dinner will be held Aug. 24 at Casamici Trattoria on Queensgate Boulevard in Bolton in support of the Wheels for Meals Lottery in support of ...

After 55 years of service to the Roman Catholic Church and the people of Ontario, Mount Alverno is closing its doors. There will be an ...

Great music will be coming to Belfountain over the next couple of weeks. The fourth annual Belfountain Music Festival, hosted by the Belfountain Heritage Society, ...

Caledon Meals on Wheels (CMOW) is reaching out to the community for help with their 2017 Wheels for Meals Lottery. “This is our main fundraiser ...