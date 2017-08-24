Youngsters get to try out big machines
August 24, 2017 ·
There was an assortment of large and impressive vehicles on display Friday morning in the Caledon Community Complex parking lot. The occasion was Caledon Public Library’s second annual Mega Machines, offering kids (and adults too) the chance to examine some of these pieces of equipment up close. Lucas Grossi, 8, of Loretto was checking out the driver’s seat of this police vehicle, with Caledon OPP Constable James Fazzalari explaining some of the neat stuff it contains.
Photos by Bill Rea
Library staff member Sabrina Abballe was on hand painting designs on young faces, such as that of Oscar Aghajani, 5, of Caledon.