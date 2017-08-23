Uncategorized

Peel teacher Lucy Wolverton wins award as role model

August 23, 2017   ·   0 Comments

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) has presented Peel occasional teacher Lucy Wolverton with its 2017 Outstanding Role Model for Women Award.
The award was presented for her work in mentoring other women to take on financial responsibilities within her federation local. It goes to an ETFO female member who has been an outstanding role model for women during the previous school year.
Wolverton said she received the award last Tuesday at the ETFO conference.
The announcement didn’t come as much of a surprise, as she had found out a couple of weeks before that she had been nominated.
“I was already blown away,” she declared.
Although she’s an occasional teacher, Wolverton has many years of classroom experience, including 20 years as a French teacher at Caledon Central Public School. She had also taught in Montreal and North York.
Wolverton has been employed by the local school board for 35 years and has been in Education for more than 50 years. A member of the Peel Occasional Teacher Local, she has served on the local Executive since 2003 as second and first vice-presidents, as well as treasurer for the last eight years.
“I was very moved that my local would nominate me,” she commented. “I was truly touched.”
Handling the financial affairs of her local, which owns its own condo unit, is no small task. This past year, Wolverton reached out to women members to consider taking over the Treasurer position and provided training as well. During her term, she also shared ideas with other local treasurers about creating budgets and dealing with the finances of a local union.
“I do hope that people reach out and try things, because you make a difference,” Wolverton added. “I hope I have encouraged others to do different things.”
“With the utmost professionalism, Lucy has given a tremendous number of years of service to her local,” said ETFO President Sam Hammond. “Equally important, she has empowered other women to take on local leadership roles, which is an important and ongoing goal of our Federation.”
“It has been a wonderful, wonderful career,” Wolverton declared. “Certainly not boring.”

Lucy Wolverton holds her Outstanding Role Model for Women Award.

         

