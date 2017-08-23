Federal government announces funding for electric vehicle fast charge stations

August 23, 2017 · 0 Comments
Together with Natural Resources Canada, the Region of Peel announced last week the government of Canada has provided $100,000 in funding electric vehicle fast charging stations at two Regional sites (10 Peel Centre Dr. in Brampton and 7120 Hurontario St. in Mississauga), through its Electric Vehicle and Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Deployment Initiative.
“Increasing the number of electric vehicle charging stations will encourage more Ontarians to make cleaner transportation choices,” Brampton Centre MP Ramesh Sangha said on behalf of Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr. “Green infrastructure in the transportation sector is an important element of our government’s plan to build a clean economy while creating well-paying middle-class jobs for Canadians.”
Electric vehicle drivers will now have access to DC Fast Chargers, which are capable of providing 80 per cent vehicle battery charge in as little as 20 minutes.
“We are very pleased to offer electric vehicle charging stations at our frequently visited facilities,” Regional Chair Frank Dale said. “The initiative supports council’s priority to adapt and mitigate the effects of climate change. Use of electric vehicles is important to reducing greenhouse gases, and adding charging stations throughout Peel will hopefully encourage more people to make the switch from gas to electric vehicles.”
Electric vehicle charging at the Region of Peel is an initiative of the Region’s Office of Climate Change Energy Management, in partnership with Toronto and Region Conservation’s Partners in Project Green. The installation of Peel’s DC Fast Chargers was made possible with funding from Natural Resources Canada.
You must be logged in to post a comment.