Lots of enthusiasm for annual pit run

August 23, 2017   ·   0 Comments

The weather was great recently for the sixth annual Caledon Pit Run, hosted jointly by Lafarge and Aecon. The event was held in support of Bethell Hospice Foundation. A large crowd of runners were taking off from the starting line in the event.
Photos by Bill Rea

Participants in the Pit Run were warming up before heading out on the course.

Rocky, the Lafarge mascot, was there to greet participants.

Those who might not have been interested in running found outher fun things to do, like climbing this big pile of sand. Matthew Willis, 3, found it a little tricky, but he made it.

The Bethell Hospice Foundation needs to raise about $1 million annually to keep providing the services that it does. Foundation Board Vice-Chair Lori O’Hara-Hoke said they are “tremendously grateful” for the support from events like the Pit Run.

Scotiabank was one of the sponsors of the event, matching funds up to $5,000. Representing the bank were Damila Maric, Sharon Savini, Mollie Cavan and Easton Bond, 7, Savini’s grandson.

There were lots of interesting items available in the silent auction. Councillor Doug Beffort was busy making a bid.

         

