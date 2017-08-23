Nine graduated with 100 per cent

August 23, 2017 · 0 Comments
Students from Central Peel, Glenforest and Turner Fenton secondary schools achieved the highest averages within the Peel District School Board for the 2016-17 academic year. These students are among the Peel board’s 4,867 Ontario scholars, students graduating Grade 12 with an average of 80 per cent or higher in their top six Grade 12 courses.
Rahman Ladak of Turner Fenton, and Aman Brar, Gurleen Kaloty, Vishvam Mazumdar and Vishwa Sheth of Central Peel scored the highest averages in Brampton. Brar, Kaloty, Mazumdar and Sheth all plan to attend the University of Waterloo for engineering.
“Self-motivation and initiative have played a crucial role in the development of my work ethic,” Kaloty said. “I would not be here today without the support of my teachers, peers and supportive parents.”
Apurva Dixit, Jason Liu, Jovana Pajovic and Anjali Thatte of Glenforest also achieved a perfect 100 per cent average, scoring the highest averages in Mississauga. Pajovic plans to attend the University of Toronto for humanities and social sciences.
“Learn to prioritize and actively engage yourself in extra-curricular activities because they teach you necessary social and teamwork skills,” she said.
Pajovic plans to be actively involved as editor-in-chief at her school’s newspaper and to continue to work hard towards achieving her goals.
Luke Matta and one other student of Mayfield Secondary School scored the highest average of 98.2 per cent in Caledon schools. In the fall, Matta will attend Wilfred Laurier University to pursue his passion for business and math. His advice for next year’s Grade 12 students is simple: “Don’t overthink and don’t be hard on yourself.”
The support of family, friends and teachers has helped him to be successful and to fulfill his potential throughout high school.
Last year, there were 4,738 students on the Ontario Top Scholar list with three graduates achieving 100 per cent average at the Peel board.
