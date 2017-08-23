Uncategorized

Dufferin-Peel Board announces its top scholars for 2016-17

The Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board’s top Ontario Scholar for the 2016-17 school year is Michael Matyszczuk from Loyola Catholic Secondary School in Mississauga, who scored a near perfect average of 99.33 per cent.
Matyszczuk will attend the University of Waterloo in the fall, where he has enrolled in the Computer Engineering program.
Aliana Ramondino from St. Michael Catholic Secondary School in Bolton is the board’s top scholar in the Bolton-Caledon-Orangeville area with a 97.29 per cent average. She is enrolled in the Biomedical Science program at York University.
The board’s top scholar from a Brampton school is Rishi Vijayvargiya from Cardinal Ambrozic Catholic Secondary School with an average of 99.16 per cent. Vijayvargiya will be studying Computer Science at the University of Toronto.
“We congratulate and celebrate Michael, Rishi and Aliana for their remarkable achievements,” Director of Education Marianne Mazzorato said. “It takes tremendous dedication, focus and commitment to achieve marks like these and they deserve to be celebrated.”
“At this time of year, we take the time as Catholic communities to celebrate all graduates, who have fulfilled the Ontario Catholic school graduate expectations and are ready to take on a new journey outside the familiar walls of their schools,” Mazzorato added. “We are extremely proud of each and every one of them and wish them success and God’s richest blessing as they move on to the next chapter in their lives.”

         

