Contents

Editorial — Fund is nice, but no guarantees in life

August 19, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Lawyers representing workers at Sears Canada and the company have reached a deal to create a hardship fund for former employees who were denied severance payments when they lost their jobs about a month ago.
It’s been reported the $500,000 for the fund will come from money set aside to pay bonuses under a key employee retention plan at the retailer. The company is currently trying to restructure while under court protection from creditors.
It is hard not to feel sympathy for the employees who found themselves suddenly cut off from such things as payments to pension plans and post-retirement benefits, without severance.
People spent much of their working lives expecting certain benefits when they ceased working, and then they were looking at the prospect of doing without. And it looks like this fund is not going to solve their problems. According to reports, it is there only to help people who are experiencing genuine hardship. And many of these people are not about to embark on lucrative second careers; not at this stage of their lives.
Yes, there were promises made. But those promises, although it was never clearly stated, were predicated on money being available to keep them. And if that money is suddenly not there to be paid, then there’s nothing that can be done about it. Reality is reality. Deserving people will never get scratch they are entitled to if it’s not there. Anyone who has ever worked for a company that has gone bankrupt knows how easily money owed can disappear.
Welcome to real life, which is sometimes very harsh.
Perhaps there is a lesson to be learned, especially for those starting out in their working lives. There are jobs out there, and just about everyone lands one eventually. Some pay well and some don’t and we learn to get by. But we also have to appreciate that the unexpected can happen, and sources of income we think are secure can suddenly be gone.
If you’re thinking about retirement, maybe it should be up to you to plan for it.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

BELL TOWER BOUTIQUE GOING AT ST. JAMES

         

Police investigate shooting

Two men are in custody after a reported shooting early yesterday (Wednesday) morning in the area of Highway 10 and Old School Road. Caledon OPP ...

Evolve Clothing store continues to evolve

By Bill Rea After three months, Evolve Clothing is evolving according to plan. The store, operated by Caledon Community Services (CCS) opened May 5 at ...

Region to advocate for support from Provincial partners

The Region of Peel participated in the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) Annual Conference this week. The conference was to give Peel an opportunity ...

Belfountain waits for development proposal

By Bill Rea Residents of Belfountain see themselves as stewards of their community, as that is especially the case as they look at another possibility ...

Dinner in support of Meals on Wheels

Dinner will be held Aug. 24 at Casamici Trattoria on Queensgate Boulevard in Bolton in support of the Wheels for Meals Lottery in support of ...

MAJOR INJURIES IN HOUSE FIRE

         

Open house to mark closing of Mount Alverno

After 55 years of service to the Roman Catholic Church and the people of Ontario, Mount Alverno is closing its doors. There will be an ...

Fourth annual Belfountain Music Festival opens Aug. 19

Great music will be coming to Belfountain over the next couple of weeks. The fourth annual Belfountain Music Festival, hosted by the Belfountain Heritage Society, ...

Caledon Meals on Wheels needs help

Caledon Meals on Wheels (CMOW) is reaching out to the community for help with their 2017 Wheels for Meals Lottery. “This is our main fundraiser ...