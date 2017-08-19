Contents

Editorial Cartoon — Aug. 17, 2017

August 19, 2017

         

BELL TOWER BOUTIQUE GOING AT ST. JAMES

         

Police investigate shooting

Two men are in custody after a reported shooting early yesterday (Wednesday) morning in the area of Highway 10 and Old School Road. Caledon OPP ...

Evolve Clothing store continues to evolve

By Bill Rea After three months, Evolve Clothing is evolving according to plan. The store, operated by Caledon Community Services (CCS) opened May 5 at ...

Region to advocate for support from Provincial partners

The Region of Peel participated in the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) Annual Conference this week. The conference was to give Peel an opportunity ...

Belfountain waits for development proposal

By Bill Rea Residents of Belfountain see themselves as stewards of their community, as that is especially the case as they look at another possibility ...

Dinner in support of Meals on Wheels

Dinner will be held Aug. 24 at Casamici Trattoria on Queensgate Boulevard in Bolton in support of the Wheels for Meals Lottery in support of ...

MAJOR INJURIES IN HOUSE FIRE

         

Open house to mark closing of Mount Alverno

After 55 years of service to the Roman Catholic Church and the people of Ontario, Mount Alverno is closing its doors. There will be an ...

Fourth annual Belfountain Music Festival opens Aug. 19

Great music will be coming to Belfountain over the next couple of weeks. The fourth annual Belfountain Music Festival, hosted by the Belfountain Heritage Society, ...

Caledon Meals on Wheels needs help

Caledon Meals on Wheels (CMOW) is reaching out to the community for help with their 2017 Wheels for Meals Lottery. “This is our main fundraiser ...