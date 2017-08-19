Contents

From Queen’s Park by Sylvia Jones MPP — Government advertising nearly doubles before the election year

August 19, 2017   ·   0 Comments

It is almost impossible to avoid them — those hydro ads telling you how the Liberals have fixed the hydro crisis.
These radio and online ads are paid for by your tax dollars. They are literally the government spending your money to convince you that their years of hydro mismanagement are now fixed by a short-term, Band-Aid solution that will cost up to $93 billion, according to Ontario’s independent Financial Accountability Officer.
The attempt of the government to spend your tax dollars to save their electoral fortunes is only on the rise. In fact, last year witnessed an approximately 66 per cent increase in government spending on government advertising from just more than $30 million to $50 million. This increase comes after the government gutted government advertising rules, watering down the Auditor General’s powers to reject ads that serve to promote the Wynne Liberal government. The increase also comes just before the provincial election. Coincidence? I think not.
The Auditor General has commented on the current hydro ads, saying that “under the previous legislation, it would likely not have passed because it does convey a positive impression of the current government and it’s more like a pat-on-the-back type of advertisement.”
Another example is that the government spent $8.1 million promoting the Ontario Retirement Pension Plan (ORPP), including during the federal election campaign, and following the cancelation of the ORPP, the government spent nearly $800,000 on radio ads promoting the federal CPP.
Not all government advertising is bad. In fact the Progressive Conservative Party has been advocating for the government to spend its advertising dollars raising awareness about the growing fentanyl crisis. There are numerous important and pressing issues that the government could be spending your tax dollars on rather than ads seeking to boost their electoral fortunes.
More than a year ago, the government changed the fundraising rules after the Toronto Star revealed that cabinet ministers had secret annual party targets of up to $500,000 apiece. The government was pressured into changing the law, because Ontarians know that it is wrong for the government to use its place in power and your money to benefit the Liberal Party. The government changed the rules on fundraising, and it is time for the government to restore auditor general oversight of government advertising.
Unfortunately, the Liberals voted down my Private Member’s Bill, End the Public Funding of Partisan Government Advertising Act, 2017. However, PC leader Patrick Brown has committed a Conservative government to restoring Auditor General oversight over government advertising. It is time for the government to do the right thing and also make a commitment to non-partisan government advertising.
Visit my website www.sylviajonesmpp.ca and sign the petition in support of restoring oversight of government advertising.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

BELL TOWER BOUTIQUE GOING AT ST. JAMES

         

Police investigate shooting

Two men are in custody after a reported shooting early yesterday (Wednesday) morning in the area of Highway 10 and Old School Road. Caledon OPP ...

Evolve Clothing store continues to evolve

By Bill Rea After three months, Evolve Clothing is evolving according to plan. The store, operated by Caledon Community Services (CCS) opened May 5 at ...

Region to advocate for support from Provincial partners

The Region of Peel participated in the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) Annual Conference this week. The conference was to give Peel an opportunity ...

Belfountain waits for development proposal

By Bill Rea Residents of Belfountain see themselves as stewards of their community, as that is especially the case as they look at another possibility ...

Dinner in support of Meals on Wheels

Dinner will be held Aug. 24 at Casamici Trattoria on Queensgate Boulevard in Bolton in support of the Wheels for Meals Lottery in support of ...

MAJOR INJURIES IN HOUSE FIRE

         

Open house to mark closing of Mount Alverno

After 55 years of service to the Roman Catholic Church and the people of Ontario, Mount Alverno is closing its doors. There will be an ...

Fourth annual Belfountain Music Festival opens Aug. 19

Great music will be coming to Belfountain over the next couple of weeks. The fourth annual Belfountain Music Festival, hosted by the Belfountain Heritage Society, ...

Caledon Meals on Wheels needs help

Caledon Meals on Wheels (CMOW) is reaching out to the community for help with their 2017 Wheels for Meals Lottery. “This is our main fundraiser ...