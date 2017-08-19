Contents

The benefits of hiring interns

August 19, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Rebecca Carvalho
Advisor, Human Resources,
Town of Caledon
Hiring top talent is hard, and long-term workforce planning is even harder, especially given the increase in retirement rates as baby boomers leave the working world.
One of the greatest opportunities for businesses in their endeavor to sustain a dynamic workforce is to turn to young workers through internships.
What is an internship?
An internship is a program that offers students an opportunity to work with an established business in order to attain work experience.
Why hire an intern?
There are numerous benefits to hiring an intern. Internships are a great opportunity for you to feed your talent pipeline with high-potential workers. Internships are generally short-term and are a low risk option to tackle your seasonal projects.
LIFE for Youth Program
Caledon Community Services’ (CCS) LIFE for Youth program offers 12-week placements with local businesses for youth aged 15 to 30. CCS provides youth with pre-employment training and ongoing coaching to ensure they are the right fit for the job. For more information contact CCS at 905-584-2300, ext. 232 or youth@ccs4u.org
Post-Secondary Institutions
Most post-secondary education programs incorporate an internship placement.
The best part is many will take care of the recruitment process for you. An intern from a post-secondary institution offers your business specialized expertise, and in many cases, students come with a breadth of international experience that could be invaluable to your growing business. Students are typically available on a full-time basis from April to August for a summer term, but many programs offer fall and winter placements too. Remember to contact schools early to ensure you get access to the eager students who are usually the first to find placements.
Check out colleges and universities that specialize in the field in which you’re hiring. Humber, Seneca and Mohawk Colleges are a few great ones to get you started.
Local High Schools
High school students are also a great option if you’re eager to work on short-term programs or tackle projects that have been sitting on the back burner. Co-op terms are typically available part-time from September to December or January to June. Contact local secondary schools: Mayfield, Humberview, St. Michael or Robert F. Hall for more information.
Wherever you turn to hire interns, it’s important to ensure you provide young workers with the knowledge and tools they need to be safe and successful in their job. Use senior staff to coach young workers and ensure they are aware of any safety precautions that exist in your work place. Be available to answer questions and remember, they are the future of your workforce.

         

