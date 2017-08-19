Rotary Club of Palgrave’s Weekly Rotary Minute

Contents

August 19, 2017

By Warren May
Being a member of Rotary is not just about going to weekly meetings and raising money for worthy causes.
We also have a lot of fun and meet some great people along the way. A little used benefit of being a Rotarian is that you now have 1.2 million friends around the world. These new Rotary friends are welcoming and generous. When you travel and have an opportunity to visit another club, you are more than welcome to visit a local Rotary Club and attend their weekly meeting. When you attend a Rotary meeting in another country, you have the opportunity to learn about the country from a different perspective. You meet Rotarians from the area and by the end of the meeting, you come away with a list of restaurants to frequent, attractions to visit you will have great ideas on where to go and what to see. If you are in the area for a longer period of time, you could get involved in their fundraisers or an activity with the local people.
Recently, my wife and I travelled for a number of months in South America. We had the opportunity to sponsor the Rotary Club of Palgrave’s backpack program, go on the distribution of the backpacks to local school children, visit a Rotary-funded library for children, and help out at a women’s shelter that teaches single moms how to sew and make products for sale. All of these experiences would not have been possible if we did not meet up with the local Rotary club. It’s a great honour to be a Rotarian and the benefits are so worth it.
