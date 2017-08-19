Bolton Brewers closing in on NDBL second round

August 19, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Jake Courtepatte
The Bolton Brewers are looking to be the fourth and final team to book their ticket to the North Dufferin Baseball League semifinal.
Entering the post-season as the league’s second seed, the Brewers lead the seventh-seeded Midland Indians two games to one in their first round best-of-five series.
Opening the series on neutral turf in Innisfil last Wednesday, Bolton took the series lead in a 10-1 shellacking of the Indians, with occasional pitcher Adam Frydman putting on a show to earn his second win of the year in as many games.
Midland responded last Thursday on their home field with a statement of their own, as ace Nick Boyd took the mound, silencing the Brewers bats in a 9-2 game to tie the series.
The Brewers came back to life in game three in Lisle with Boyd back on the mound, when slugger Mike Wallace hit it out of the park twice in one game in a 6-3 win.
Mike Blackwood picked up the win on the mound.
Both the top-seeded New Lowell Knights and third-seeded Aurora Jays swept their first round series in three games, eliminating the Barrie Angels and Ivy Leafs respectively.
The Clearview Orioles finished off their series with the Orangeville Giants Sunday with a pair of wins in an afternoon doubleheader.
If Bolton is to move on, Aurora will be their semifinal opponent. The two offensive powerhouses last met in back-to-back games in the first week of the season, splitting the season series 1-1.
Second round schedules are to be released later this week.
For stats, schedules and more information, visit www.ndbl.ca
