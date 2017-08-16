Uncategorized

BELL TOWER BOUTIQUE GOING AT ST. JAMES

August 16, 2017   ·   0 Comments

There are interesting pieces of inventory available at the Bell Tower Boutique, which operates Wednesdays at St. James’ Anglican Church in Caledon East. It features an assortment of décor items, antique china and glassware, framed art work, gently-read hard cover and paperback books (mostly fiction) and more. Church Choir Director Joanne Redhead was arranging some of the inventory. She said they are expecting there wil be contributions of seasonal items, such as for Christmas. All proceeds from sales will support the outreach work of St. James’. The church currently supports several charities, such as the Bridge Prison Ministry in Brampton; Choices Youth Shelter in Orangeville; projects of the Anglican Church of Canada; and the Arms of Jesus mission work in Guatemala.
Photo by Bill Rea

         

