Police investigate shooting

August 16, 2017 · 0 Comments
Two men are in custody after a reported shooting early yesterday (Wednesday) morning in the area of Highway 10 and Old School Road.
Caledon OPP reports they were called out at about 12:10 a.m.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim, a male in his 20s, was shot. He was taken to a trauma centre with non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation is being conducted by the Major Crime Unit. Police do not believe there is any ongoing threat to public safety as a result of this incident.
Police are asking anyone with information regarding this shooting to contact them at (905) 584-2241, or toll free at 1-888-310-1122. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
