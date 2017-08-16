Uncategorized

Region to advocate for support from Provincial partners

August 16, 2017   ·   0 Comments

The Region of Peel participated in the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) Annual Conference this week.
The conference was to give Peel an opportunity to meet with Provincial ministers to help inform them about the challenges the Region is facing and the support it needs from the Provincial government. This advocacy will help the Region achieve its vision of a Community for Life — a place where everyone enjoys a sense of belonging and has access to the services and opportunities they need to thrive throughout each stage of their lives.
“Regional Council believes that having strong relationships with our Provincial partners is vital to building a stronger Peel” Regional Chair Frank Dale said. “AMO provides our council with a great opportunity to advocate for those things that truly impact Peel residents and businesses.”
Regional councillors were to meet with Community and Social Services Minister Helena Jaczek to advocate for an integrated Ontario Works service delivery model. The Region has maintained that a more unified model would allow for integrated health, recreation and employment supports for single-support families, similar to Peel’s Families First program.
Regional councillors were also to meet with Infrastructure Minister Bob Chiarelli to advocate for predictable and sustainable funding for Peel’s municipal infrastructure.
Additional delegation meetings were planned with leaders from the Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change, Ministry of Housing, Ministry of Municipal Affairs, Ministry of Transportation, the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario and the New Democratic Party of Ontario.
Mayor Allan Thompson’s office reported the Mayor was planning to attend the conference in Ottawa, with Town CAO Mike Galloway, as well as Councillors Jennifer Innis, Johanna Downey and Barb Shaughnessy.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

MAJOR INJURIES IN HOUSE FIRE

         

Open house to mark closing of Mount Alverno

After 55 years of service to the Roman Catholic Church and the people of Ontario, Mount Alverno is closing its doors. There will be an ...

Ground to Sky at museum

The Great War Flying Museum will be hosting Ground to Sky; The Great War in Motion this Sunday (Aug. 13). It will be at the ...

Plans proceeding for artisans bazaar

Prospects are looking good for a successful bazaar Aug. 12, at St. James Church, 6025 Old Church Rd. in Caledon East. The bazaar will be ...

Fourth annual Belfountain Music Festival opens Aug. 19

Great music will be coming to Belfountain over the next couple of weeks. The fourth annual Belfountain Music Festival, hosted by the Belfountain Heritage Society, ...

CrossCurrents will mark 50th show tomorrow

There will be a performance at CrossCurrents Café in Bolton tomorrow (Friday) night, and it will mark a milestone. It will be the 50th evening ...

Caledon Meals on Wheels needs help

Caledon Meals on Wheels (CMOW) is reaching out to the community for help with their 2017 Wheels for Meals Lottery. “This is our main fundraiser ...

         

Community Events

THURDAY, AUGUST 10 “Has your life been affected by someone else’s drinking? Al-Anon Family Group is for you.” The Bolton group meets Thursdays at 8:30 ...