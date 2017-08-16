Region to advocate for support from Provincial partners

August 16, 2017 · 0 Comments
The Region of Peel participated in the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) Annual Conference this week.
The conference was to give Peel an opportunity to meet with Provincial ministers to help inform them about the challenges the Region is facing and the support it needs from the Provincial government. This advocacy will help the Region achieve its vision of a Community for Life — a place where everyone enjoys a sense of belonging and has access to the services and opportunities they need to thrive throughout each stage of their lives.
“Regional Council believes that having strong relationships with our Provincial partners is vital to building a stronger Peel” Regional Chair Frank Dale said. “AMO provides our council with a great opportunity to advocate for those things that truly impact Peel residents and businesses.”
Regional councillors were to meet with Community and Social Services Minister Helena Jaczek to advocate for an integrated Ontario Works service delivery model. The Region has maintained that a more unified model would allow for integrated health, recreation and employment supports for single-support families, similar to Peel’s Families First program.
Regional councillors were also to meet with Infrastructure Minister Bob Chiarelli to advocate for predictable and sustainable funding for Peel’s municipal infrastructure.
Additional delegation meetings were planned with leaders from the Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change, Ministry of Housing, Ministry of Municipal Affairs, Ministry of Transportation, the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario and the New Democratic Party of Ontario.
Mayor Allan Thompson’s office reported the Mayor was planning to attend the conference in Ottawa, with Town CAO Mike Galloway, as well as Councillors Jennifer Innis, Johanna Downey and Barb Shaughnessy.
