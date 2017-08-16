BIA provides fun and entertainment downtown
The Bolton Business Improvement Area (BIA) provided some fun and entertainment recently in the village core. Isabella Giammarco of Bolton and her father Mars were providing music at the gazebo near the banks of the Humber River.
Clown was on hand to paint creative designs on the faces of the children, including Rachel Goods-Crocker, 8, of Bolton.
Photos by Bill Rea
Jessica Field of Crock A Doodle in Bolton was putting on demonstrations on painting pottery.