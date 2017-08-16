Uncategorized

BIA provides fun and entertainment downtown

August 16, 2017   ·   0 Comments

The Bolton Business Improvement Area (BIA) provided some fun and entertainment recently in the village core. Isabella Giammarco of Bolton and her father Mars were providing music at the gazebo near the banks of the Humber River.

Clown was on hand to paint creative designs on the faces of the children, including Rachel Goods-Crocker, 8, of Bolton.
Photos by Bill Rea

Jessica Field of Crock A Doodle in Bolton was putting on demonstrations on painting pottery.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

MAJOR INJURIES IN HOUSE FIRE

         

Open house to mark closing of Mount Alverno

After 55 years of service to the Roman Catholic Church and the people of Ontario, Mount Alverno is closing its doors. There will be an ...

Ground to Sky at museum

The Great War Flying Museum will be hosting Ground to Sky; The Great War in Motion this Sunday (Aug. 13). It will be at the ...

Plans proceeding for artisans bazaar

Prospects are looking good for a successful bazaar Aug. 12, at St. James Church, 6025 Old Church Rd. in Caledon East. The bazaar will be ...

Fourth annual Belfountain Music Festival opens Aug. 19

Great music will be coming to Belfountain over the next couple of weeks. The fourth annual Belfountain Music Festival, hosted by the Belfountain Heritage Society, ...

CrossCurrents will mark 50th show tomorrow

There will be a performance at CrossCurrents Café in Bolton tomorrow (Friday) night, and it will mark a milestone. It will be the 50th evening ...

Caledon Meals on Wheels needs help

Caledon Meals on Wheels (CMOW) is reaching out to the community for help with their 2017 Wheels for Meals Lottery. “This is our main fundraiser ...

         

Community Events

THURDAY, AUGUST 10 “Has your life been affected by someone else’s drinking? Al-Anon Family Group is for you.” The Bolton group meets Thursdays at 8:30 ...