Lots of colour on display at annual horticultural society Garden Tour
August 16, 2017 ·
There was plenty of clour and horticultural creativity on display recently as Caledon Horticultural Society hosted its annual Garden Tour. There were eight spectacular gardens on the west side of town that were on display. Caledon Horticultural Society President Jules Maule-ffinch was showing Toronto residents Karen Lynne Wardley and Debi Kelley some of the extensive gardens, as well as vegetable and herb areas on this Heart Lake Road property.
Photos by Bill Rea
Paul Ross stands in the middle of this perennial garden that surrounds this 200-year-old log cabin.
Kathi Jablonski said she’s lived on this Belfountain area property about a year, and has tried to keep the garden as perennial as she can. “It takes a while to find out what is here and not here,” she said.
Carole Ann Hastie and Becky Armstrong of Orangeville were looking over this garden on a corner lot in Caledon village.
Frank and Sue Gooderson overlook one of two man-made ponds that are part of their Mono Mills area garden.
Helen Reid said she has spent about six years redoing everything in her garden.
Christine Webster had a few other interesting things to show visitors on the Garden Tour, including this surprise.