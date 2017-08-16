Time running out to claim lottery prize

August 16, 2017 · 0 Comments
Time is running out to claim a Pick 4 prize worth $20,000 on a ticket sold one year ago in Brampton.
Players have one year from the original draw date to claim their prize.
The winning numbers for the Aug. 21, 2016 Pick 4 — Evening draw were 4 – 7 – 3 – 0.
Anyone possessing this ticket should fill in the back portion, sign it and contact the OLG Prize Centre at 20 Dundas St. West in Toronto before 6 p.m. Aug. 21.
The OLG Prize Centre is now open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For full details on Prize Centre hours and services, visit the How to Claim Prizes page on olg.ca
You must be logged in to post a comment.